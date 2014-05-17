(Adds additional details about smartphone market, in paragraphs
6-8, 11, 13)
By Dan Levine
SAN FRANCISCO May 16 Apple Inc and
Google Inc's Motorola Mobility unit have agreed to
settle all patent litigation between them over smartphones,
ending one of the highest-profile lawsuits in technology.
In a joint statement on Friday, the companies said the
settlement does not include a cross license to their respective
patents.
"Apple and Google have also agreed to work together in some
areas of patent reform," the statement said.
Apple and companies that make phones using Google's Android
software have filed dozens of such lawsuits against one another
around the world to protect their technology. Apple co-founder
Steve Jobs called Android a "stolen product."
Google and Apple informed a federal appeals court in
Washington that their cases against each other should be
dismissed, according to filings on Friday. However, the deal
does not apply to Apple's litigation against Samsung Electronics
Co Ltd.
Apple has battled Google and what once were the largest
adopters of its Android mobile software, partly to try to curb
the rapid expansion of the free, rival operating system.
But it has been unable to slow Android's ascendancy, which
is now installed on an estimated 80 percent of new phones sold
every year. Motorola, the U.S. company that pioneered the mobile
phone, no longer ranks among the biggest smartphone makers.
Both Motorola and HTC Corp have been eclipsed by
Chinese Android adopters such as Lenovo Group Ltd -
which is buying Motorola - and Huawei and Xiaomi.
The most high-profile case between Apple and Motorola began
in 2010. Motorola accused Apple of infringing several patents,
including one essential to how cellphones operate on a 3G
network, while Apple said Motorola violated its patents to
certain smartphone features.
The cases were consolidated in a Chicago federal court.
However, Judge Richard Posner dismissed it in 2012 shortly
before trial, saying neither company had sufficient evidence to
prove its case. Last month, the appeals court gave the iPhone
manufacturer another chance to win a sales ban against Motorola.
Apple's biggest victory against Android came against
Samsung, where U.S. juries have awarded Apple more than $1
billion in damages. Those verdicts are on appeal, and despite
years of court challenges to Android, Apple has not been able to
win a crippling sales injunction.
Google acquired Motorola Mobility in 2012 for $12.5 billion,
and this year announced it was selling Motorola Mobility's
handset business to Lenovo, while keeping the vast majority of
the patents.
The case at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal
Circuit is Apple Inc vs. Motorola Mobility, case number
2012-1528, -1549.
(Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Andre Grenon and Mohammad
Zargham)