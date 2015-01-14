(Adds settlement amount, sourcing to NYT)
By Dan Levine
SAN FRANCISCO Jan 13 Four Silicon Valley
companies including Apple Inc and Google Inc
have agreed to a new settlement that would resolve an antitrust
class action lawsuit by tech workers, who accused the firms of
conspiring to avoid poaching each other's employees.
Plaintiffs accused Apple, Google, Intel Corp and
Adobe Systems Inc in the 2011 lawsuit of limiting job
mobility and, as a result, keeping a lid on salaries.
The case has been closely watched because of the possibility
of big damages being awarded and for the opportunity to peek
into the world of some of America's elite tech firms.
U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh in San Jose, California, last
year rejected a $324.5 million settlement of the lawsuit as too
low after one of the named plaintiffs objected.
That worker will support the new agreement, his attorney
Daniel Girard said, which could be a joint payment of $415
million, the New York Times reported citing a person close to
the negotiations. (nyti.ms/1u3Qjmu)
Representatives for Apple, Intel and Adobe declined to
comment. A Google spokesman could not be reached, nor could an
attorney for the plaintiffs.
The case was based largely on emails in which Apple
co-founder Steve Jobs, former Google Chief Executive Officer
Eric Schmidt and some of their rivals detailed plans to avoid
poaching each other's prized engineers.
In rejecting the $324.5 million deal, Koh repeatedly
referred to a related 2013 settlement involving Disney and
Intuit.
Apple and Google workers got proportionally less than Disney
workers, Koh wrote, even though plaintiff lawyers had "much more
leverage" against Apple and Google.
To match the earlier settlement, the deal with Apple,
Google, Intel and Adobe "would need to total at least $380
million," Koh wrote.
In the short court filing on Tuesday, the companies said
plaintiffs would file a detailed explanation of the new deal
"imminently." Koh will then likely decide whether to accept or
reject it.
The case is In Re: High-Tech Employee Antitrust Litigation,
U.S. District Court, Northern District of California 11-cv-2509.
(Reporting by Dan Levine and Ankush Sharma; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker and Ken Wills)