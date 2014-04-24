BRIEF-Fuelcell Energy and Posco Energy report strategic agreement
* Fuelcell Energy and Korean-based Posco Energy announce strategic agreement to globalize the stationary fuel cell market
SAN FRANCISCO, April 24 Four major tech companies including Apple and Google have agreed to settle a large antitrust lawsuit over no-hire agreements in Silicon Valley, according to a court filing on Thursday.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Tech workers filed a class action lawsuit against Apple Inc , Google Inc, Intel Inc and Adobe Systems Inc in 2011, alleging they conspired not to poach one another's employees in order to avert a salary war. Trial had been scheduled to begin at the end of May on behalf of roughly 60,000 workers in the class. (Reporting by Dan Levine)
* Fuelcell Energy and Korean-based Posco Energy announce strategic agreement to globalize the stationary fuel cell market
* Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc - co and Cell And Gene Therapy Catapult collaborate to optimise advanced therapy supply chain Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRUSSELS, March 21 Italy's finance minister said he had had a good discussion with EU competition chief Margrethe Vestager on Tuesday on plans to support ailing bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena with public money, but indicated there was no date set to reach a deal.