SAN FRANCISCO, July 13 Apple Inc
rejoined the "EPEAT" environmental ratings system on Friday,
acknowledging that its decision to stop participating in a
program that rates the green credentials of electronic products
was a mistake.
The about-face comes after reports that various government
agencies and schools that use the EPEAT certification system
were considering dropping Apple's products, which include
Macintosh computers and iPads.
"We've recently heard from many loyal Apple customers who
were disappointed to learn that we had removed our products from
the EPEAT rating system. I recognize that this was a mistake,"
senior vice president of hardware engineering, Bob Mansfield,
said in a statement on Apple's website.
(Reporting By Poornima Gupta; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)