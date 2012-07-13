* EPEAT used by myriad government agencies, schools
* Reversal comes after reports of buyers reconsidering
products
By Poornima Gupta
SAN FRANCISCO, July 13 Apple Inc
rejoined the EPEAT environmental ratings system on Friday,
acknowledging that its decision to stop participating in a
program that rates the green credentials of electronic products
was a mistake.
The about-face came after reports that various government
agencies and schools that use the EPEAT (Electronic Product
Environmental Assessment Tool) certification system were
considering dropping Apple's products, which include Macintosh
computers and iPads.
"We've recently heard from many loyal Apple customers who
were disappointed to learn that we had removed our products from
the EPEAT rating system. I recognize that this was a mistake,"
senior vice president of hardware engineering, Bob Mansfield,
said in a letter on Apple's website.
Apple has in the past year touted its own green credentials,
most recently by announcing an internal initiative to use
cleaner energy sources for its data farms in North Carolina.
EPEAT bills itself as a global registry to which consumers
can turn for information when shopping for greener electronics.
According to EPEAT's website, www.epeat.net/, its users
include federal and state government agencies, colleges, and
several private corporations such as Ford Motor Co and
KPMG.
Apple's decision this month to stop participating in the
registry would have affected computer-related purchasing
decisions by governments and universities because many them are
required to use hardware that has been rated by EPEAT.
The city of San Francisco, for example, has a policy that
its computers, laptops and monitors must be EPEAT "gold" rated.
Customers reached out to Apple directly, which played a
"critical part" in getting Apple back on the registry, said
EPEAT Chief Executive Robert Frisbee.
"The scientific community in the U.S. government are big
users of Apple," Frisbee said, adding that they were
"particularly influential" in convincing Apple to resume its
participation.
(Reporting By Poornima Gupta; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)