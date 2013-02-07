BRIEF-Marin software - CFO Catriona Fallon to resign, effective March 24
* Marin Software-on March 8, CFO Catriona Fallon, notified company that she would resign as CFO, effective as of March 24 - sec filing
Feb 7 Apple Inc is hoarding cash because of a "Depression-era mentality" and needs to unlock more value for shareholders, Greenlight Capital's David Einhorn told CNBC on Thursday.
Einhorn said Apple should issue preferred shares with a 4 percent yield, adding that if Apple issued $500 billion in such stock, it could unlock $320 per share in value.
* Koss Corp - on March 6, David Smith, CFO of Koss Corp informed company that he plans to retire effective at end of fiscal year dated june 30, 2017
* Viacom promotes Christa D'Alimonte to executive vice president, general counsel and secretary