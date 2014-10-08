By Noel Randewich and Reiji Murai
| SAN FRANCISCO/TOKYO
SAN FRANCISCO/TOKYO Oct 8 The financial
implosion of Apple Inc supplier GT Advanced
Technologies Inc this week offers a dramatic illustration of how
the iPhone maker can put the screws to suppliers willing to take
a short-term risk for future riches.
GT Advanced has offered little explanation as to what
prompted its surprise bankruptcy filing on Monday. The company
also did not respond to requests for comment.
Analysts and industry insiders, however, attribute GT
Advanced's apparent cash-flow problems to the unfavourable terms
of a deal with Apple that involved building an expensive Arizona
factory to make scratch-resistant sapphire glass exclusively for
the Cupertino-based company, but which Apple was under no
obligation to buy.
Seemingly lopsided deals are common among companies vying to
supply components for the hundreds of millions of iPhones and
iPads that Apple sells each year.
Being tapped by Apple is often Silicon Valley's equivalent
of the mythical Midas Touch as it multiplies a supplier's
revenues and makes its technology more desirable to other
potential customers.
But the risks of being involved in the next iPhone can
eclipse the rewards.
Looking to potentially switch from Corning's Gorilla
glass to sapphire covers on its iPhones, Apple spoke with
several manufacturers who balked at the terms it was offering
before it settled on GT, according to a person familiar with the
matter, who declined to be named as they were not authorised to
speak to the media.
One manufacturer that met with Apple walked away from the
potential deal after considering the possibility that Apple
would insist on even lower prices in the future, which would
squeeze margins, the person said.
Under the terms of the supply deal eventually struck with GT
Advanced in November, Apple said it would provide GT Advanced a
prepayment of about $578 million to help bankroll the Arizona
factory, which would then be paid back to Apple over five years
starting 2015.
The lump sum would be paid in instalments contingent on GT
meeting unspecified operational targets.
Apple's arrangement to help finance GT Advanced's new
factory is not unusual for the handset maker.
In late 2011, Apple invested around $1 billion in an LCD
factory operated by Japan's Sharp Corp to make panels
for the iPhone 4. The phone, however, didn't sell as well as
predicted after its release in October 2012, and Sharp was
forced to temporarily halt production.
"Having an exclusive factory for one customer means you
don't have the same reassurance as producing parts in response
to demand. On the contrary, it's high risk," said a person
familiar with Sharp's plans.
"The volume (produced by Apple) is very high so it can bring
the factory to 99 percent of capacity, but if there are no
orders then the factory will lie idle," the person said.
RELYING ON APPLE
The details about what happened between GT Advanced and
Apple remain unclear. A person familiar with Apple's involvement
in the matter said the company had worked in good faith with GT
Advanced to help it meet its operational targets.
Several analysts said Apple had likely made a decision that
burned its supplier.
Kevin Starke, analyst at CRT Capital, speculated that Apple,
in forgoing sapphire glass in the iPhone 6, had effectively
dealt a financial blow to GT.
"We can surmise, of course, that something has gone
dreadfully wrong in the company's once-promising relationship
with Apple," Starke wrote in a note to clients on Monday.
"We could speculate that some milestone or other requirement
laid out in the operative documents has been broken or become
the topic of a dispute between the parties."
Industry executives and analysts said GT's bankruptcy should
be a warning to companies to not hitch their future to one
client.
"You swallow the Apple order, but it may not taste sweet,"
said a person whose company supplies Apple.
"It is like using Apple to build your resume. Once you
supply for Apple, you use that to find more customers and you
can diversify."
Les Santiago, an analyst at IT consultancy IDC, said the
strategy adopted by chipmakers Dialog Semiconductor,
and Cirrus Logic, which get close to 80 percent of
their revenue from Apple, offers an alternative to the GT story.
Both firms have used their windfall from Apple to expand
their product lines and expand their customer base, he said.
