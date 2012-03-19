BRUSSELS, March 19 Consumer groups across Europe
have launched a coordinated campaign against Apple Inc
in a bid to change the way the electronics group informs people
who buy its tablet computers and smartphones about the
guarantees they are entitled to.
Purchasers' watchdogs in 11 countries said in a series of
coordinated statements on Monday that Apple does not clearly
tell people that they already get a guarantee on the products
they buy, making people more likely to pay for an extended
warrantee.
"The truncated information could have a determining role in
a customers decision about whether or not to subscribe to the
AppleCare protection Plan," Belgium's Test-Achats said.
Apple shares hit an all-time high last week as it launched
its iPad 3 tablet.
Consumer groups in 11 countries, including the Netherlands,
Spain, Germany and Belgium, say they issued formal notifications
to the company to get it to change how it presents the
guarantees people get.
The specific guarantees are slightly different in each
European country. Belgium and Italy offer people a two-year
guarantee, while in the Netherlands consumers get a guarantee
for the lifetime of the product.
Both Belgium and the Netherlands say they are considering
court action against Apple if it does not change the information
it offers.
A court in Italy fined Apple 900,000 euros ($1.2 million) in
December for failing to adequately inform customers about their
rights to product guarantees and assistance.
Apple would not comment.
($1 = 0.7592 euro)
(Reporting by Ben Deighton; Editing by David Holmes)