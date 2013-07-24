By Jed Horowitz
| NEW YORK, July 24
NEW YORK, July 24 The collapse of Apple Inc's
stock over the last year has spread to a core business
of retail broker-dealers - lending to customers against their
stock portfolios.
The result is that investors who typically borrow from
broker-dealers to buy shares now have less purchasing power,
according to TD Ameritrade Holding Corp, the biggest
U.S. discount broker as measured by client trades.
The company said Tuesday that balances in its clients'
margin accounts have remained stuck at about $8.6 billion since
last year for one reason.
"Our most widely-held stock, our most actively traded stock
and our most margined stock is Apple," TD Ameritrade Chief
Executive Fred Tomczyk said Tuesday on a conference call to
discuss the firm's quarterly earnings report.
"A very large company that makes up a big part of our margin
book has not participated in this rally over the last year."
Retail brokers lend money to clients to invest in the market
through margin accounts, using client stock portfolios as
collateral. The usually lucrative business has been less
profitable in recent years because interest rates are so low and
because retail investors since the financial crisis have been
timid about stock investing.
TD Ameritrade, however, boasts more active trading clients
than rivals such as Charles Schwab Corp.. Average daily
trades at TD Ameritrade rose 12 percent in the quarter ending on
June 30 from a year ago to just under 400,000, but client margin
balances of $8.6 billion barely moved from $8.7 billion a year
ago and $8.5 billion at the end of this year's first quarter.
There has been "a big depletion in clients' buying power"
because of the fall in Apple's shares, Tomczyk told Reuters.
Alex Kramm, an analyst at UBS who follows TD Ameritrade,
asked Tomczyk on the earnings call whether the stagnant margin
balances reflected the firm's own failure to aggressively push
margin lending. The executive responded that TD Ameritrade,
puzzled earlier this year by persistently low margin balances,
researched the issue and pinned the phenomenon on Apple.
Shares of Apple are down 25.4 percent over the last 12
months, including reinvested dividends, while the S&P 500 stock
index is up 27.4 percent.
The technology giant reported stronger-than-expected
third-quarter earnings Tuesday afternoon, sending Apple shares
up more than 5 percent in after-market trading.
That may be a hopeful sign not only for Apple shareholders
but for Apple-dependent broker-dealers. Meantime, however,
analysts assume that the Apple effect on margin accounts goes
beyond TD Ameritrade.
"It should be true for a lot of other brokers on the
assumption that it's such a large holding," Kramm told Reuters.
A spokesman at Schwab, which last week said margin loan
balances rose to $11.7 billion at the end of June from $11.2
billion a year earlier, declined to comment on the effects of
Apple on margin balances. Kramm described Schwab's margin
balances as "range-bound," as are TD Ameritrade's, for the past
year or so.
A spokeswoman at Bank of America's Merrill Lynch brokerage
unit declined to comment on the Apple effect. Spokespeople at
Morgan Stanley and UBS Wealth Americas did not respond
immediately with comments.