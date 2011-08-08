Aug 8 A U.S. trade agency will review Apple Inc's (AAPL.O) patent-infringement complaint against Taiwanese phone maker HTC Corp (2498.TW).

The International Trade Commission will investigate Apple's claims that HTC infringed five patents related to software architecture and user interfaces in portable electronic devices, hardware for touch screens and movement sensors.

In June, a trade judge said HTC infringed two other Apple patents. If the six-member commission that is reviewing the case agrees, an import ban could be ordered on some HTC phones that run on Google Inc's (GOOG.O) Android operating system.

HTC, however, denied the allegations and said it will challenge last month's findings. (Reporting by Amruta Sabnis in Bangalore)