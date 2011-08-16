* Lawsuits escalate legal battle
* HTC seeks to halt US sale of Mac, iPad, iPod, iPhone
* Apple says competitors should not steal technology
By Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK, Aug 16 Smartphone maker HTC Corp
(2498.TW) sued Apple Inc (AAPL.O), seeking to halt U.S. imports
and sales of Macintosh computers, iPads, iPods, iPhones and
other devices because of alleged patent infringements.
HTC said it filed complaints with the U.S. International
Trade Commission and the U.S. District Court in Delaware.
The latter alleged infringements of three patents obtained
in 2008 and 2010, and which relate to Wi-Fi capability and
other functions. It seeks compensatory damages as well as
triple damages for willful infringement.
Tuesday's complaints escalate the legal battle between the
companies. Apple has accused HTC of patent infringement through
its smartphones, and filed several patent lawsuits against the
Taiwan-based company in Delaware in the last two years.
Apple spokeswoman Kristin Huguet repeated a statement that
Chief Executive Steve Jobs used on March 2, 2010 when Apple
sued HTC for allegedly infringing 20 patents: "Competitors
should create their own original technology, not steal ours."
HTC, meanwhile, said it has now brought three cases against
Apple before the ITC.
"We are taking this action against Apple to protect our
intellectual property, our industry partners, and most
importantly our customers that use HTC phones," HTC General
Counsel Grace Lei said in a statement.
HTC filed its complaints one day after Google Inc (GOOG.O)
agreed to pay $12.5 billion in cash for Motorola Mobility
Holdings Inc (MMI.N) to gain access to thousands of patents and
help protect its fast-growing Android mobile operating system.
That merger, if completed, could put pressure on HTC and
other Android licensees, which face the risk of promoting a
direct rival. [ID:nN1E77E1L6]
Google last year developed the Nexus phone with HTC, but
sales proved disappointing. [ID:nL3E71LD]
HTC is based in Taoyuan City, Taiwan, and Apple in
Cupertino, California.
Apple shares closed down $2.93, or 0.8 percent, at $380.48
on the Nasdaq. HTC shares closed unchanged at NT$827 in
Taiwan.
The Delaware case is HTC Corp v. Apple Inc, U.S. District
Court, District of Delaware, No. 11-00715.
