Feb 17 Apple Inc did not infringe patented technology owned by Android phonemaker HTC Corp , the U.S. International Trade Commission said on Friday, the latest ruling in the wide-ranging smartphone patent wars.

The complaint - one of several the two companies have filed against each other - is a proxy for the larger fight for market share between Apple's products and Google Inc's Android software for cellphones and tablets, many of which HTC makes. (Reporting By Diane Bartz; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)