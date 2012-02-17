* HTC and Apple in tit-for-tat patent complaints
Feb 17 Apple Inc did not infringe
patented technology owned by Android phonemaker HTC Corp
, the U.S. International Trade Commission said on
Friday, the latest ruling in the wide-ranging smartphone patent
wars.
The complaint - one of several the two companies have filed
against each other - is a proxy for the larger fight for market
share between Apple's products and Google Inc's Android
software for cellphones and tablets, many of which HTC makes.
Taiwan-based HTC had filed a complaint in 2010
accusing Apple of infringing five patents on technologies for
power management and phone dialing.
It asked the ITC to bar some versions of Apple's iPods,
iPhones and iPads from being imported into the United States.
The ITC, a U.S. trade panel that investigates patent
infringement involving imported goods, is a popular venue for
patent lawsuits because it can bar the importation of infringing
products and because its cases are ruled on quickly.
Apple and HTC have escalated their patent fights as Android
phones have gained popularity.
Worldwide, Android-based smartphones have outpaced iPhones
in terms of growth, rising from a tiny portion of the global
market in 2009 to 50.9 percent share in the fourth quarter of
2011, according to Gartner Inc data.
The case is at the International Trade Commission, No.
337-721.
