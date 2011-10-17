* Trade commission judge says asserted patents are valid
* Final decision due in February
* HTC/Apple fight part of larger iPhone/Android battle
By Diane Bartz
Oct 17 Taiwan's HTC Corp (2498.TW) lost a
patent infringement complaint filed against Apple Inc (AAPL.O)
in a preliminary decision at the U.S. International Trade
Commission on Monday.
An ITC administrative law judge found "no violation" by
Apple of four HTC patents that include technologies for power
management and phone dialing.
In February, the full commission will decide whether to
uphold or reject the ITC judge's decision.
HTC had filed a complaint in May 2010, accusing Apple of
infringing its patents. It asked the ITC to bar the importation
of Apple's iPods, iPhones and iPads.
The complaint -- one of several the two companies have
filed against each other -- is a proxy for the larger fight for
market share between Google Inc's (GOOG.O) Android cell phones
and tablets, many of which HTC makes, and Apple's product
line.
Apple and Samsung (005930.KS), which also makes Android
products, are locked in similar court fights on at least three
continents.
The ITC, a U.S. trade panel that investigates patent
infringement involving imported goods, is a popular venue for
patent lawsuits because it can bar the importation of
infringing products.
The administrative law judge, Charles Bullock, also said in
his ruling that that the four HTC patents were valid.
The complaint at the International Trade Commission is No.
337-721.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz in Washington; Editing by Tim
Dobbyn)