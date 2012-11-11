Nov 10 Apple Inc and HTC Corp announced on Saturday a global patent settlement and 10-year license agreement that includes current and future patents held by the companies.

Apple sued HTC in 2010, accusing the Taiwanese handset company of infringing the iPhone maker's patented technology. It was Apple's first major legal salvo against a manufacturer that used Google's Android operating system.

Apple and HTC did not disclose specific terms of the settlement.