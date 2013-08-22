SAN FRANCISCO Aug 22 Carl Icahn has spoken again with Apple Inc's Tim Cook and plans a longer discussion with the chief executive next month about the size of the iPhone maker's buyback program, the activist investor tweeted on Thursday.

Last week, Icahn tweeted that he had discussed with Cook his view that the world's largest technology corporation should expand the size of its existing share buyback program.

"Spoke to Tim. Planning dinner in September. Tim believes in buyback and is doing one. What will be discussed is magnitude," the billionaire said on Twitter without elaborating.

Apple was not immediately available for comment.