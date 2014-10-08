MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 12
DUBAI, March 12 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Oct 8 Billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn tweeted on Wednesday, saying he would send an open letter to Apple Inc on Thursday.
"Tmrw we'll be sending an open letter to @tim_cook. Believe it will be interesting," he tweeted through his handle @Carl_C_Icahn.
The investor has in the past urged Apple to return more of its cash to shareholders and pressured the company to raise its stock buyback and dividend.
Icahn also tweeted that his fund had announced a large position in Apple just over a year earlier and noted that the company's stock had risen 50.6 percent since then.
Icahn was not immediately available for comment.
Apple shares were up 2 percent at $100.73 in late afternoon trading. More than 43 million shares had changed hands by 15:11 p.m. ET. (Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Bangalore and Svea Herbst-Bayliss in Boston; Editing by Simon Jennings)
DUBAI, March 12 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
CALGARY, Alberta, Feb 17 Two new crude oil export pipelines will provide enough capacity to ship Canadian production to market until at least the mid 2020s, Enbridge Inc Chief Executive Al Monaco said on Friday, making clear his company's Line 3 should be one of them.
SANTIAGO, March 11 The striking union at BHP Billiton's Escondida copper mine in Chile, the world's largest, said on Saturday it will not accept the company's offer to return to the negotiating table, and called on BHP to clarify its negotiating positions.