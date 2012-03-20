March 20 An influential U.S. consumer watchdog is investigating online reports that Apple Inc's new iPad throws off an unusually large amount of heat, and will publish its findings later on Tuesday.

Consumer Reports, which reviews everything from electronics to cars, noticed comments on online forums and on Apple's website about excessive heat from the new device, which went on sale Friday, and decided to look into the issue, a spokesman said.

The group will publish its findings on Tuesday after finishing a battery of tests, the spokesman added.

An Apple spokeswoman said the iPad was "within our thermal specifications." (Reporting by Edwin Chan; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)