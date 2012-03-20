March 20 An influential U.S. consumer watchdog
is investigating online reports that Apple Inc's new
iPad throws off an unusually large amount of heat, and will
publish its findings later on Tuesday.
Consumer Reports, which reviews everything from electronics
to cars, noticed comments on online forums and on Apple's
website about excessive heat from the new device, which went on
sale Friday, and decided to look into the issue, a spokesman
said.
The group will publish its findings on Tuesday after
finishing a battery of tests, the spokesman added.
An Apple spokeswoman said the iPad was "within our thermal
specifications."
(Reporting by Edwin Chan; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)