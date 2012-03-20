* Consumer reports finds new iPad runs 12-13 F hotter
* Not uncomfortable for a brief period - reviewer
(Adds details of findings and additional byline)
By Poornima Gupta and Edwin Chan
SAN FRANCISCO, March 20 Apple Inc's new
iPad throws off a lot more heat than the previous version,
lending weight to complaints on Internet forums that the
hot-selling tablet computer could get uncomfortably warm after
heavy use, an influential consumer watchdog found after running
tests.
Consumer Reports, a widely followed group that reviews
everything from electronics to cars, found that Apple's new
tablet racked up temperatures of 116 degrees Fahrenheit (47
Celsius) after 45 minutes of running an intense action game, up
to 13 degrees F hotter than the previous model under similar
conditions.
Using a thermal imaging camera, it ascertained that the
front and rear of the tablet could run 12 to 13 degrees F hotter
than the iPad 2 after running Infinity Blade II, depending on
whether it was plugged in, Consumer Reports said.
The group, which can be instrumental in the success or
failure of consumer products, has not reached a final decision
on whether to recommend the latest model of Apple's tablet. A
spokesman urged caution on the part of consumers but added the
heat issue in itself did not appear serious enough to void its
recommendation.
Consumer Reports plans to release a final review on the new
iPad - which has sold more than 3 million units since it hit
store shelves in more than 10 countries on Friday - in about
five days.
"During our tests, I held the new iPad in my hands. When it
was at its hottest, it felt very warm but not especially
uncomfortable if held for a brief period," reviewer Donna
Tapellini said in the report.
The third iteration of the iPad, which hit markets in 2010,
set a record for first-weekend sales when it launched Friday.
Hundreds of comments posted on an Apple support website, here#17879177,
centered on how the new iPad -- which sports a larger battery
than its predecessor to power a sharper "retina" display screen
and other bells and whistles -- could get uncomfortably warm.
"My new iPad ... definitely got significantly warm, almost
too warm to hold warm, when running on LTE," rawwave commented
on Friday. "Not even doing a lot of downloads (just browsing
Twitter) but having the LTE radio on seemed to cause it to get
noticeably hot."
BIGGER BATTERY
An Apple spokeswoman said the iPad was "within our thermal
specifications." The company's website lists the normal
operating range for the new iPad as between 32 and 95 degrees
Fahrenheit, or 0 to 35 degrees Celsius. It is designed to power
down should that range be breached.
The company's shares were up 0.8 percent at above $605 in
afternoon trade.
The new iPad's battery is 70 percent bigger than the one in
the previous version, said Kyle Wiens, chief executive of
iFixit, a prominent Apple repair and parts supplier.
"It still has the same battery life," he said. "So it will
run hotter."
The iPad 2 had a 25 watt-hour battery while the new iPad's
battery has a capacity of 42.5 watt-hours, according to a
tear-down analysis by iFixit.
Reviews have generally been good for a gadget that experts
say falls short of being revolutionary, focusing on the iPad's
ability to take advantage of faster 4G wireless technology as
well as a sharper display.
On Friday, before comments about excessive heat began
circulating online, Consumer Reports said in its preliminary
review that the iPad was "shaping up as the best tablet yet."
(Reporting by Edwin Chan and Poornima Gupta; Editing by Andre
Grenon, Gerald E. McCormick and Tim Dobbyn)