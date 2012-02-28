* Third incarnation of iPad expected
* 4G, better screen in the cards
* Due March 7 at 1 p.m. EST
* Shares close at record high $535.41, up 1.8 pct
(Adds links, updates stock to close)
By Poornima Gupta
SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 28 Apple Inc
is hosting a media event next Wednesday, where it is expected to
unveil a faster, better-equipped version of its popular iPad
tablet to thwart increasing competition from deep-pocketed
rivals such as Amazon.com Inc.
The invitation-only event will be held at 1 p.m. EST (1800
GMT) on March 7 at the Yerba Buena Center for the Arts in San
Francisco, where the company also introduced the last two
generations of iPads.
Apple, which sent the invitation to reporters by email on
Tuesday, did not divulge details of the event beyond saying: "We
have something you really have to see. And touch."
The invitation featured a partial picture of the touchscreen
of a device resembling an iPad.
Apple launches are some of the hottest events on the tech
calendar, scrutinized by fans, investors, the media and industry
insiders alike.
The iPad has dominated the nascent tablet computer market,
but Amazon's Kindle Fire, which sells at half the cost, has
chipped away at the lower end of the market.
The third iteration of a device that has helped put pressure
on demand for traditional laptops and computers is expected to
boast a faster, quad-core processor and a higher-definition
screen.
Some analysts and industry experts expect 4G wireless
capability, ensuring that the iPad remains current as
cutting-edge broadband technology from Verizon Wireless and
other carriers gains momentum. Verizon Wireless is a venture of
Verizon Communications Inc and Vodafone Group Plc
.
"The picture is zoomed in on an icon and I don't see any
pixels in that icon," Avi Greengart, analyst at Current
Analysis, said, underscoring how industry experts pick apart
even Apple's communiques for hints of what to expect.
"You don't need exceptional foresight to guess that Apple is
likely looking at a higher resolution display."
TAKING ON PCS
The company's market value has climbed steadily in past
weeks, buoyed by anticipation over its latest gadget as well as
by hopes that Apple will finally accede to shareholders' demands
it return some of its $98 billion war chest of cash and
securities.
On Tuesday, Apple shares closed at a record high of $535.41
in heavy trading on the Nasdaq, up 1.8 percent on the day.
Apple iPad tablet sales doubled in the December quarter to
15.43 million units. The company has sold about 55 million iPads
since it introduced the device in 2010.
It may be looking to "make further inroads into the general
computing market" with the newest iPad, Greengart said.
Chief Executive Tim Cook has often said that he expects
tablets to outsell personal computers eventually. Cook, who took
the company's helm after visionary Steve Jobs died in October,
will likely lead the event, with ample help from marketing chief
Phil Schiller and other executives.
With the iPad 2 starting at $499, investors will also be
watching to see if Apple plans to discount it, creeping farther
down the price chain and closer to the Fire, to broaden the
iPad's appeal.
(Reporting By Poornima Gupta; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick,
Andre Grenon, Gary Hill)