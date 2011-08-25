* Jobs relinquishes CEO role to Cook, longtime No. 2
* Questions swirl over Jobs' health
* Shares dive 7 percent in after-hours trading
By Poornima Gupta and Edwin Chan
SAN FRANCISCO/LOS ANGELES, Aug 24 Steve Jobs
resigned as CEO of Apple Inc (AAPL.O) on Wednesday and passed
the reins to his right-hand man Tim Cook, saying he could no
longer fulfill the duties in a stunning announcement that
raised fears his health has deteriorated further.
Jobs, who fought and survived a rare form of pancreatic
cancer and revolutionized the technology arena with the iPhone
and the iPad in the past four years, is deemed the heart and
soul of a company that recently briefly became the most
valuable in America.
"I have always said if there ever came a day when I could
no longer meet my duties and expectations as Apple's CEO, I
would be the first to let you know. Unfortunately, that day has
come," Jobs, who becomes chairman, said in a brief letter
announcing his resignation.
The letter and a separate terse, somewhat cryptic statement
from Apple raised more questions than it answered about Jobs'
health and the future of the company.
While it's unlikely that his departure as CEO will derail
Apple's ambitious product-launch roadmap in the near term,
there are concerns about whether the company would be as
creative beyond the next year or so without its founder and
visionary at the helm.
That is why Apple's stock dropped as much as 7 percent in
after-hours trading when Jobs' departure was announced.
In the company statement, Apple co-lead director Art
Levinson on behalf of the board praised Jobs' "extraordinary
vision and leadership" and "countless contributions to Apple's
success", saying he would continue to serve the company with
"unique insights, creativity and inspiration."
However, the statement, which also talked about Cook's
outstanding performance, said nothing about Jobs' health.
His battle with pancreatic cancer, which has stretched over
several years, has been of deep concern to Apple fans,
investors and the company's board. Over the past two years,
even board members have confided to friends their concern that
Jobs, in his quest for privacy, wasn't being forthcoming with
directors about the true condition of his health.
Jobs has been on medical leave since Jan. 17, with his
duties being filled by Cook, who was chief operating officer.
Some industry insiders privately expressed concern Jobs'
relinquishing the CEO position was a clear signal he was too
ill to keep up its punishing pace.
The 55-year-old Jobs had briefly emerged from his medical
leave in March to unveil the latest version of the iPad and
later to attend a dinner hosted by President Barack Obama for
technology leaders in Silicon Valley. But his often-gaunt
appearance had sparked questions about how bad his illness is
and his ability to continue at Apple.
In each of Jobs' three health-related absences, Cook has
taken over the helm. But the 50-year-old Alabama native, a
former Compaq executive and an acknowledged master of
supply-chain management, remains largely untested in Wall
Street's view. [ID:nN1E77N23J]
That's partly why, despite Cook being viewed as a safe bet
to run Apple's sprawling empire, some still think his boss will
be very badly missed.
One Silicon Valley CEO, who declined to be identified
because of the sensitive issues involved, said the tone of
Jobs' statement indicated his health might be worse than
publicly known. The Apple chieftain has earned a reputation for
commanding every aspect of operations -- from day-to-day
running to broad strategic decisions -- suggesting he would not
give up the job if he had a choice.
"It's really sad," the CEO told Reuters. "No one is looking
at this as a business thing, but as a human thing. No one
thinks that Steve is just stepping aside because he just
doesn't want to be CEO of Apple anymore."
"It feels like another shoe is going to drop."
AGAIN, DEEP BENCH
While Jobs did not give details on the state of his health,
oncologists who have not treated the Apple founder said he
could be facing several problems tied to his rare form of
pancreatic cancer and subsequent liver transplant. They include
possible hormone imbalances or a recurrence of cancer that is
harder to fight once the body has already been weakened
His resignation certainly marks the end of an era at
Apple.
A college dropout, a Buddhist and a son of adoptive
parents, he started Apple Computer with friend Steve Wozniak in
in the late 1970s.
The company soon introduced the Apple 1 computer. But it
was the Apple II that became a huge success and gave Apple its
position as a critical player in the then-nascent PC industry,
culminating in a 1980 IPO that made Jobs a multimillionaire.
Despite the subsequent success of the Mac, Jobs'
relationship with internal management soured, and in 1985 the
board removed most of his powers and he left the company,
selling all but one share of his Apple holdings.
Apple's fortunes waned after that. However, its purchase of
NeXT -- the computer company Jobs founded after leaving Apple
-- in 1997 brought him back into the fold. Later that year, he
became interim CEO and in 2000, the company dropped "interim"
from his title.
"Steve Jobs is the most successful CEO in the U.S. of the
last 25 years," Google Inc (GOOG.O) Chairman Eric Schmidt said
in a statement. "He uniquely combined an artists touch and an
engineers vision to build an extraordinary company.. one of the
greatest American leaders in history."
Some Apple fans took to social media to express their
reaction in crudely poetic, though somewhat poignant, terms.
One Apple fan from Denmark posted on Facebook: "Good Job. I
just ate an Apple. It was bittersweet. Guess I'll just have to
Cook it from now on."
Analysts again expressed confidence in the Apple bench,
headed by supply-chain maven Cook.
"I will say to investors: don't panic and remain calm, it's
the right thing to do. Steve will be chairman and Cook is CEO,"
said BGC Financial analyst Colin Gillis.
On Wednesday, Apple shares slid to $357.40 in extended
trading after a brief halt. They had gained 0.7 percent to
close at $376.18 on the Nasdaq.
"Investors are very comfortable with Tim Cook even though
Jobs has been a driver of innovation and clearly an Apple
success. Tim has shown Apple can still outperform extremely
well when he's been acting as CEO," said Cross Research analyst
Shannon Cross.
Apple previously did not have a chairman, but had two
independent co-lead directors. In his letter, which was
addressed to the Apple board and the Apple community, Jobs
said: "I hereby resign as CEO of Apple. I would like to serve,
if the Board sees fit, as Chairman of the Board, director and
Apple employee."
They did see fit.
