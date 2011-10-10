SAN FRANCISCO Oct 10 A celebration of Steve
Jobs' life by Apple Inc (AAPL.O) will be held next week, Chief
Executive Tim Cook said in a memo to employees on Monday.
The event will be held at an outdoor amphitheater at
Apple's headquarters in Cupertino, California, on Wednesday,
Oct. 19, Cook said in the memo, a copy of which was obtained by
Reuters.
"Like many of you, I have experienced the saddest days of
my lifetime and shed many tears during the past week," Cook
said. "And I've found comfort in both telling and listening to
stories about Steve."
Jobs died last Wednesday at the age of 56 after a long
battle with a rare form of pancreatic cancer.
