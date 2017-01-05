BRIEF-Alphinat reports qtrly profit of $259,243
* Alphinat announces a profit of $259,243 for the quarter ended November 30, 2016
Jan 5 India is resisting Apple Inc.'s demand for tax incentives to make iPhones in the country, with the trade minister saying on Thursday that New Delhi may not make exceptions for the U.S. tech giant.
Apple wants to open its own stores in India but has been asked by the government to locally source at least some of the components, as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's bid to boost manufacturing in the country.
Apple has sought tax concessions, including lower import and manufacturing duties, to make iPhones locally, according to a government official familiar with the situation.
Trade Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said if India were to agree to any concessions, they would likely apply to all smart phone manufacturers, and not just Apple.
Smartphone component maker Wistron Corp, which counts Apple Inc among its customers, has applied for permission to expand its plant in Bengaluru, a regional government official told Reuters on Monday.
Apple declined to comment. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar and Mayank Bhardwaj; editing by Susan Thomas)
Jan 24 U.S. President Donald Trump met with auto executives on Tuesday and gave the energy industry a boost with action on pipelines. Highlights of the day follow: PIPELINES Trump signs orders smoothing the path for the controversial Keystone XL and Dakota Access oil pipelines, aiming to expand energy infrastructure and roll back key Obama administration environmental actions. IMMIGRATION Trump is expected to sign several executive orders on Wednesday restr
* Halcon Resources announces pricing of $400 million private placement