(Refiles to correct spelling in first paragraph)

MUMBAI Jan 20 Apple Inc has filed an application with the Indian government to set up its retail outlets in one of the fastest-growing smartphone markets, a spokesman for the Cupertino-based company said on Wednesday.

Apple's retail expansion plans in India come at a time when concerns about slowing growth in the United States and China, the world's most important market for smartphones, have weighed on the company's stock in the last few months.

The company currently sells its iPhones, iPads and Macs in India through third-party resellers. (Reporting by Himank Sharma; Editing by Sumeet Chatterjee and Kenneth Maxwell)