SAN FRANCISCO May 13 Apple Inc's $1
billion investment in Chinese ride sharing company Didi
Chuxing intensifies a race to acquire technology, talent and
market access in a rapidly evolving global personal
transportation market.
Apple's investment comes as auto and technology industry
executives and investors are placing bets that self-driving car
systems, electric vehicles and ride sharing will eventually
converge to allow companies to sell rides in self-driving
vehicles, generating revenue day and night.
For Apple, Chief Executive Tim Cook said to Reuters that
investing in the leading Chinese ride sharing service could
expand its presence in that "very, very important" market, and
serve other ends as well.
"We are making the investment for a number of strategic
reasons, including a chance to learn more about certain segments
of the China market, and we also see lots of opportunities for
closer cooperation between the two companies. Of course, we
believe it will deliver a strong return for our invested capital
over time as well," Cook said in an interview Thursday.
Analysts said Apple's investment also could bolster
relations with the Chinese government, and put a roadblock in
the way of rivals Alphabet Inc and Uber Technologies,
among others looking to profit from re-making the personal
transportation market.
"(Apple is) going to learn a ton about what driving a car is
like in China," said analyst Jan Dawson of Jackdaw Research.
Apple's ride-sharing investment highlights a surge in
automotive technology deals, which have increased by 58 percent
in 2015, with a 154 percent jump in funding, according to
CBInsights, a venture capital database. In 51 deals, investors
put $409M into auto tech companies in 2015.
"It's a reflection of fact there are very few industries in
the world ... that are going to go through as much disruptive
transformation as transportation," said Michael Linse of Linse
Capital - which last week invested another $50 million in
electric vehicle charging company Chargepoint.
DIPPING INTO THE MONEY CHEST
The ride-sharing investment barely dents Apple's war chest,
which stood at $232.9 billion in cash and cash equivalents as of
its most recent earnings. The investment is something of a
departure for the iPhone maker, which has made few large deals
in its history, with the exception of its roughly $3 billion
acquisition of headphone maker Beats in 2014.
Pressure is mounting for Apple to untap new sources of
growth as sales of the iPhone, which accounts for about
two-thirds of its revenue, declined for the first time last
quarter. Investments and acquisitions could be a short cut for
Apple to return to the kind of growth that Wall Street has come
to expect, said analyst Bob O'Donnell of TECHnalysis Research.
"It's clearly time for Apple to dip into their money chest,"
he said. "Just moving forward with what they've got is not going
to really cut it."
Estimates of the size of the market for transportation
services vary, but industry executives agree it is big.
Ford Motor Co Chief Executive Mark Fields tells
investors the market for transportation services could grow to
$5.4 trillion a year - which is why Ford earlier this year set
up a new business unit, Ford Smart Mobility LLC, to develop
ventures and alliances in the sector.
Yoav Leitersdorf, managing partner of California and
Israel-based YL Ventures, said self-driving car technology is
"the Holy Grail" of investors right now.
"Anything leading to that is very hot right now," said
Leitersdorf, who invests in Israeli technology firms, most
recently cybersecurity company Karamba Security.
General Motors Co on Friday said it had closed its
acquisition of San Francisco autonomous driving startup Cruise
Automation. That deal is one of a series of moves by global
automakers to expand beyond traditional manufacturing.
Automakers are under pressure from investors to demonstrate they
can fend off disruption of their traditional profit engines.
GM earlier this year invested $500 million to buy a stake in
Lyft, which also has an alliance with Didi. GM executives have
outlined plans to use Cruise technology to deliver autonomous,
electric vehicles that Lyft could use in its fleets. A GM
spokesman on Friday said the automaker has ridesharing pilot
projects in China, but not in connection with Didi.
Apple's alignment with Didi may deliver a blow to Uber,
which is fiercely competing for market share in China, one of
its most critical and intense markets. The company is losing
more than $1 billion a year there, Uber CEO Travis Kalanick told
Reuters earlier this year.
German automakers BMW AG and Daimler AG
have invested in car-sharing services, and also with Volkswagen
AG have acquired stakes in HERE, a European digital
mapping company. The German automakers have said HERE will be
integral to their efforts to develop self-driving cars.
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV earlier this
month struck a deal with Alphabet Inc's Google autonomous car
operation to supply 100 Pacifica minivans that Google will
outfit with its self-driving vehicle technology. Both companies
have portrayed this as a limited agreement - Google will not
share its technology with Fiat Chrysler. The deal is the first
direct collaboration on autonomous vehicle production between an
automaker and Google.
(Additional writing by Joseph White; Editing by Bernard Orr)