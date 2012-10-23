* iPad mini is Apple's first foray into small tablets
* Amazon, Google helped force its hand-analysts
* Price a little on high side, concerns about iPad
cannibalization
By Poornima Gupta and Noel Randewich
SAN JOSE, Oct 23 Apple Inc will begin
to sell an 8-inch version of the iPad on Friday to compete with
Amazon.com Inc's Kindle and other smaller tablets, but
it set a higher-than-expected price tag of $329 that Wall Street
fears could curb demand.
The 7.9 inch "iPad mini" marks the iPhone-maker's first
foray into the smaller-tablet segment. Apple hopes to beat back
incursions onto its home turf of consumer electronics hardware,
while safeguarding its lead in a larger tablet space - one that
even deep-pocketed rivals like Samsung Electronics
have found tough to penetrate.
Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook and marketing chief Phil
Schiller took the wraps off the new tablet, which essentially
has most of the functions and features of the full-size iPad but
in a smaller package.
Priced at $329 for a Wi-Fi only model, the iPad mini is a
little costlier than predicted but some analysts see that as a
bid to retain premium pricing levels. Others fear the gadget
will lure buyers away from Apple's $499 flagship 10-inch iPad,
while proving ineffective in combating the threat of Amazon's
$199 Kindle Fire and Google's Nexus 7, both of which are sold at
or near cost.
"Apple has always been a premium hardware manufacturer. It's
basically a hardware company and they don't have Google
advertising or Amazon's online store to fall back on," said
Destination Wealth Management CEO Michael Yoshikami.
"But people are happy to pay a premium because it's quality
hardware, and the ecosystem (of content and apps) cannot be
underestimated."
JMP Securities analyst Alex Gauna said, however, "It's
coming in the range that most were grumbling about and that,
quite frankly, we're a little bit concerned about."
"It's a little confusing at this juncture to try and figure
out how it fits into the line-up. Is it going to cannibalize the
more expensive iPad?" he said.
"It is worth noting that there are zero-margin products out
there competing with them now ... and that is presenting some
challenges to Apple."
The iPad was launched in 2010 by late Apple visionary Steve
Jobs and since then it has taken a big chunk out of PC sales,
upending the industry and reinventing mobile computing with its
apps-based model, often called an ecosystem.
A smaller tablet is the first device to be added to Apple's
compact portfolio under Cook, who took over from Jobs just
before his death a year ago. Analysts said it may have been
Google and Amazon that helped influence the decision.
In a surprise move, Apple also announced on Tuesday a
fourth-generation full-sized iPad just six months after
unveiling a third generation device to much fanfare. The latest
tablet, which again sells for $499, is faster and slimmer and
comes just days before Microsoft is due to show off its
own "Surface" tablet.
Apple also unveiled thinner MacBook Pro laptops, including a
13-inch Retina display.
WEIGHT IMPRESSES
Frank Gillett, an analyst with Forrester who attended the
event, said he was impressed with the lightness of the iPad
mini, with which he had a chance to play after the event.
"Apple went for the high end of what people have been
thinking of," Gillett said, adding Amazon and Google may have to
adjust their own p r oduct lineups to compete with the iPad mini.
Underscoring how competition is intensifying, Schiller
painstakingly outlined how the iPad mini matched up against the
Nexus 7. At the event in San Jose's luxurious California
Theatre, the marketing honcho detailed feature by feature why he
thought the iPad mini superior.
It is unusual for Apple to single out a specific competitor
in its product launches. In another rarity for a company that
tightly controls events, it live-streamed its presentation to
Apple devices such as the iPad and Macintosh computers.
"Theirs is made of plastic," Schiller said, referring to the
Android tablet. "The entire Android product is thicker and
heavier."
Schiller later defended Apple's pricing of the iPad mini,
telling reporters he expects consumers to recognize quality and
pay for it.
The Kindle and Nexus 7 have grabbed a chunk of the lower end
of the tablet market and proved demand for a pocket-sized slate
exists. Those companies' tablets - the most successful other
than Apple's - have forced Apple into a space it has avoided and
at times derided, analysts say.
Amazon's 7-inch Kindle Fire released last year for $199 was
one of the hottest-selling holiday gadgets. It pressured
Amazon's margins but potentially garnered millions of new
high-spending customers for the online retailer.
The Internet retailer has now launched its second-generation
Kindle Fire HD, which it says is the "best-selling product
across all of Amazon worldwide," based on undisclosed U.S. sales
figures and international preorders.
Google's Nexus 7 tablet, built by Asian manufacturer Asustek
, won top marks from reviewers and quickly ran out of
stock after its July launch.
All three companies will be vying to get their devices on
shopping lists during the U.S. holiday season, which
traditionally starts next month.
Surveys conducted ahead of Tuesday's news suggested some
consumers had hoped for a more affordable Apple mini tablet.
The "starting sweet spot" for the tablet would be in the
$249-$299 range, according to a survey of more than a thousand
consumers by Baird Equity Research.
PRICE IS KEY
Jobs famously derided the 7-inch screen, saying such a
device should come with sandpaper so users can file down their
fingers. But an internal email revealed during a patent
trial showed he turned more favorable to the idea by early 2011.
Apple has sold 100 million iPads so far, with the device
accounting for 26 percent of Apple's fiscal third-quarter
revenue.
But analysts are concerned now about erosion of Apple's
industry leading margins as it takes on the Kindle Fire. It
earned gross margins of 23 percent to 32 percent on U.S. iPad
sales between October 2010 and the end of March 2012, according
to a July court filing by Apple.
Amazon's first Kindle Fire just about breaks even after
manufacturing costs, according to IHS iSuppli estimates, and
Google has said its Nexus 7 is being sold at cost.
"The pricing may limit sales. From a profitability
perspective though, I think at $330 Apple is still getting
adequate gross margins on the sales," said Morningstar analyst
Brian Colello. "But at that price point it may limit adoption
and unit volumes."
Apple's shares ended regular trading down 3.2 percent at
$613.36, after gaining 4 percent on Monday in the run-up to the
event.