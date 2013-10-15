SAN FRANCISCO Oct 15 Apple Inc next
Tuesday is expected to introduce a new line-up of iPads that
will compete with the latest tablets from Amazon.com Inc
and Samsung Electronics, amid pressure to
preserve market share.
The company sent out invitations to media on Tuesday for the
Oct. 22 event that read, "We still have a lot to cover" and
sported a close-up, half-view of Apple's logo. The usual
stylized, elliptical apple-stalk is replicated and scattered
throughout an attached image in multiple hues.
New versions of the iPad, which will go up against
Amazon.com's latest Kindle Fires and gadgets made by Samsung,
are expected to feature lighter, thinner designs and more
powerful processors. The iPhone maker has come under pressure
over the past year to preserve market share and bolster sales
against rivals that are rapidly raising capabilities and
lowering prices.
News of the Oct 22 event was first reported by AllThingsD
last week.