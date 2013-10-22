Kremlin says President Putin met new Exxon CEO
MOSCOW, March 10 Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday that President Vladimir Putin had met new Exxon Mobil chief executive officer Darren Woods on Thursday.
SAN FRANCISCO Oct 22 Apple Inc Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook kicked off a product event on Tuesday at which the company is expected to introduce slimmer, faster iPads in time for the holidays.
The new tablets would face stiff competition, with Microsoft Corp, Nokia and Amazon.com Inc all plugging rival devices in coming months.
Apple, which jumpstarted the tablet computing market in 2010 with the first iPad, has already come under increasing pressure from cheaper devices from Amazon's Kindle Fire to Samsung Electronics Co Ltd's Note.
MOSCOW, March 10 Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday that President Vladimir Putin had met new Exxon Mobil chief executive officer Darren Woods on Thursday.
* Ties strained by plans for U.S. anti-missile defence system
LONDON, March 10 Stocks rose, the dollar was on track for its fifth week of gains and crude oil rebounded from recent lows on Friday ahead of closely watched U.S. payrolls data which is expected to give the Federal Reserve the green light to raise interest rates next week.