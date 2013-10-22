By Poornima Gupta and Edwin Chan
SAN FRANCISCO Oct 22 Apple Inc on
Tuesday offered free upgrades for life on its operating system
and business software, and unveiled thinner iPads and faster Mac
computers ahead of a competitive holiday shopping season.
The debut of the one-pound iPad Air and MacBook Pro with
sharper 'retina' display repeats a pattern of recent launches
with improvements in existing lines rather than totally new
products, and Apple shares fell 0.3 percent for the day.
Apple said upgrades to its Mac operating system and iWork
software suite, which compete with Microsoft Corp's
Excel, Word and other applications, will now be offered for all
MacBooks and Mac computers.
That brings Apple's model of free system software upgrades
on phones and tablets to the computer market, where Apple is
still the underdog to Microsoft's Windows.
Apple may be trying to safeguard its grip on mobile software
as Microsoft revs up its Windows-powered Surface Pro, which runs
applications, such as Word or Excel, that are the standard for
business customers, analysts said.
"We are turning the industry on its ear, but this is not why
we're doing it," Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook told media and
technology executives at San Francisco's Yerba Buena Center.
"We want our customers to have our latest software."
The market is awash in inexpensive tablets running Google
Inc's Android software, but the company may be focused
on fending off a threat from the high end.
"In the tablet PC market, they do think Microsoft is a
bigger threat than Android," said Gartner analyst Carolina
Milanesi. "The iPad Air will compete with Surface Pro, not some
rinky-dink Android tablet."
Gartner estimates that Apple's share of the global tablet
market will slip to 47.2 percent in 2014, with Android-based
tablets just overtaking Apple's this year. The IT research
outfit expects Microsoft tablets to grab 3.4 percent of the
market this year, double the 1.7 percent forecast for 2013.
PRESSURE
Microsoft gets 65 percent of its Windows revenue, which
totaled $19.2 billion last fiscal year, from PC manufacturers
which put the system on its machines, and 35 percent from other
sources, chiefly people and businesses buying its software
separately to install themselves.
The latest version of Windows, when bought separately to
install on an old computer, starts at $120 for a home version
and goes up to $200 for the full 'Pro' version. The latest
Windows 8.1 upgrade was free for customers running Windows 8.
Apple's product launches on Tuesday were evolutionary, with
the new iPads equipped with faster processors and better
screens. Cook, at an industry conference in May, had hinted at
"several more game changers" from Apple which could include
wearable computers, but had not given a time frame.
"As always with Apple, expectations on systematic
breakthrough hardware innovations are irrational," said
Forrester analyst Thomas Husson said. "Apple is good at
inventing new products and at maximizing profitability of its
product range over time through software innovations and clever
marketing."
Apple's new iPad Air - its full-size tablet - is about 20
percent thinner than the previous generation of tablets, weighs
one pound and starts at $499. It will go on sale on Nov. 1.
The iPad mini now has a "retina" high-resolution screen and
starts at $399, compared with $329 for the previous mini model.
The two new tablets would face stiff competition, with
Microsoft, Nokia and Amazon.com Inc all
plugging rival devices in coming months.
Apple also showed off a new Mac Pro, a premium and
high-powered cylindrical desktop computer that will be assembled
in United States. It had shown the computer at a previously
event.
For the first, Apple will launch the new iPads
simultaneously in the United States and China, its biggest
market, which is also a key growth region.
Apple, which jumpstarted the tablet computing market in 2010
with the first iPad, has already come under increasing pressure
from cheaper devices ranging from Amazon's Kindle Fire to
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd's Note.
But while Apple is ceding market share to rivals, its
superior library of apps and content should safeguard its lead
for years to come, analysts say.
Longer term however, investors hope to see real device
innovation from a company that has not unveiled a new
breakthrough product in years.
Cook on Tuesday dismissed the competition as directionless.
"Our competition is different: they're confused," he said.
"Now they're trying to make PCs into tablets and tablets into
PCs. Who knows what they'll do next?"
"We have a very clear direction and a very ambitious goal.
We still believe deeply in this category and we're not slowing
down on our innovation."