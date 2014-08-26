SAN FRANCISCO Aug 26 Apple Inc is
preparing to roll out a larger, 12.9-inch version of its iPad
for 2015, with production set to begin in the first quarter of
next year, Bloomberg cited people with knowledge of the matter
as saying on Tuesday.
The report comes as Apple struggles with declining sales of
its 10-inch and 7.9-inch tablets, which are faltering as people
replace iPads less frequently than expected and larger
smartphones made by Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and
other rivals encroach upon sales.
Apple has been working with its suppliers for over a year on
larger touch-screen devices, Bloomberg cited the sources as
saying.
It is expected to introduce larger versions of its 4-inch
iPhone next month, although the company has not publicized plans
for its most important device.
Apple was not immediately available for comment.
(Reporting by Eddie Chan. Editing by Andre Grenon)