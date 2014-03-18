(Corrects paragraph 4 to say the iPad 2's price was reduced in 2012, not last year)

March 18 Apple Inc said it would offer an upgraded iPad 4 tablet in place of the mid-range iPad 2 at the same price.

The iPad 4, which has a 9.7-inch Retina display and supports LTE carriers worldwide, is available at $399 for the 16GB Wi-Fi model and $529 for the 16GB Wi-Fi + cellular model at all four major U.S. carriers.

The fourth-generation iPad was launched in 2012, while the iPad 2 was launched in 2011.

Apple discontinued the iPad 4 last year when it launched its current flagship tablet, the iPad Air. It had reduced the iPad 2's price to $399 in 2012. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)