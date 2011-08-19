NEW YORK Aug 19 Apple Inc (AAPL.O) is working with component suppliers and its assembler in Asia for the trial production of the next version of the iPad from October, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the situation.

Apple has ordered components such as display panels and chips for a new iPad and plans to debut it in early 2012, the paper said.

The new iPad is expected to feature a high-resolution display of 2,048 by 1,536 pixels.

Apple spokespeople were not available for comment. (Reporting by Yinka Adegoke. Editing by Robert MacMillan)