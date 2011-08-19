BRIEF-GM Financial Dec-qtr net income rose to $254 mln from $131 mln a yr ago
* Quarterly net income $254 million versus $131 million last year
NEW YORK Aug 19 Apple Inc (AAPL.O) is working with component suppliers and its assembler in Asia for the trial production of the next version of the iPad from October, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the situation.
Apple has ordered components such as display panels and chips for a new iPad and plans to debut it in early 2012, the paper said.
The new iPad is expected to feature a high-resolution display of 2,048 by 1,536 pixels.
Apple spokespeople were not available for comment. (Reporting by Yinka Adegoke. Editing by Robert MacMillan)
* Q2 revenue $131.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $134.5 million
Feb 7 Mosaic Co reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit as it kept a tight leash on costs, and the company slashed its annual dividend as it expected only a "gradual" improvement from a prolonged slump in the fertilizer market.