NEW YORK, Sept 19 Demand for the new Apple Inc
iPhone 5 has been "incredible," AT&T Inc Chief
Executive Randall Stephenson said on Wednesday.
AT&T has seen a lot of anecdotal evidence of customers
looking to buy the new smartphone even if they are not yet
eligible for a subsidized upgrade, Stephenson said during a
webcast of an investor conference.
He said AT&T would have more concrete details on demand
after the first few weeks of sales.
The executive stood by AT&T's target to sell about 25
million smartphones this year, in line with 2011 sales. He also
said the company was seeing strong demand for new wireless data
plans launched in August.