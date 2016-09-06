* China online posts about iPhone 7 down vs iPhone 6
* Apple expected to launch new iPhone this week
* China sales, market share hit by local rivals
* Many shoppers still see Apple as top brand
By Adam Jourdan and Paul Carsten
SHANGHAI/BEIJING, Sept 7 Judging by the volume
of online chatter, there's a lot less buzz in China ahead of
this week's expected launch of the new Apple Inc
iPhone, and people on the street say they're more likely to
"wait and see" what the latest device offers than rush out to
buy.
Posts on China's popular Sina Weibo microblogging site show
the iPhone 6, which took China by storm in 2014 with its new,
larger screen, attracted around 15 times more comments in the
month before launch than this year's model.
The muted online anticipation for the iPhone 7 underlines
the challenge Apple faces to revive growth in China, where an
economic slowdown has slammed the brakes on what was once touted
as the firm's next big growth engine.
Apple's Greater China sales dropped by a third in
April-June, albeit after more than doubling a year earlier, and
revenue was down by more than a quarter to $8.8 billion - around
a fifth of its total sales. Its 7.8 percent market share ranked
fifth in China, trailing local vendors Huawei Technologies Co
Ltd, OPPO and Vivo, which together accounted for 47
percent, according to IDC data.
Also, the California-based company's online stores for
iBooks and movies closed in China after Beijing imposed strict
curbs in March on online publishing, and Apple has been on the
losing side of intellectual property battles.
Beijing student Wang Yue, 23, said she was in no hurry to
buy an iPhone 7. "I'm looking forward to the launch, but I won't
rush to buy anything," Wang, who uses an iPhone 6S that was
launched last year, told Reuters. "I want to know what new
functions it's got. My feeling is there are no real major
changes from the 6S, so I think I'll hold off for a while."
Apple is widely anticipated to unveil the new iPhone 7 at an
event in San Francisco on Wednesday. The company, which doesn't
give a regional breakdown for its iPhone sales, didn't respond
to requests for comment.
Among half a dozen consumers Reuters spoke to most said they
would first check out the new phone's functions or wait for the
price to drop. Only one planned to definitely buy any new model.
"The word among consumers is the updates are not going to be
revolutionary, but smaller changes," said Ben Cavender,
Shanghai-based director at China Market Research Group, who
described current consumer interest in China as "muted".
WAIT FOR EIGHT
More than anything else, the upcoming iPhone 7 may be a
victim of the success of the iPhone 6.
China sales of the iPhone 6 soared in the first quarter of
last year, helping drive up Apple's China revenues by 71
percent. A year later, weaker sales of the 6S contributed to the
company's first global decline in iPhone sales and first revenue
drop in 13 years - though globally the 6S was the top-selling
smartphone in April-June, according to Strategy Analytics.
The Weibo chatter in the run-up to the iPhone 7 launch has,
so far, topped the levels seen ahead of last year's 6S launch.
Some Chinese shoppers are even already eyeing a potential
iPhone 8 model that could be launched with more significant
changes next year, the 10th anniversary of the first iPhone.
"Because it's just one year, lots of people are choosing to
wait for the iPhone 8," said Wang Bo, a finance worker in his
thirties at a securities firm in Shanghai. "The changes with the
8 will be much bigger, which I think will be a drag on sales of
the new phone this year."
Wang, who uses both an iPhone 6S and a Huawei P9, said he
plans to buy this year's new iPhone when it's released in China.
But convincing other shoppers in China - and the United
States - to replace their smartphone is a tougher sell today
than in 2014, when many Chinese were buying an iPhone for the
first time.
Concerns that Apple has hit "peak iPhone" have buffeted the
firm's shares this year, with the stock price up just 2.35
percent, lagging the benchmark S&P 500 Index.
"The biggest thing that's changed since 2014 is that the
iPhone is widely available," said Ben Thompson, who analyses the
technology sector at Stratechery. "There's a lot more growth
potential when people have their first chance to buy an iPhone,
but that potential has now been realized."
(Additional reporting by SHANGHAI newsroom and Sijia Zhang in
HONG KONG; Editing by Ian Geoghegan)