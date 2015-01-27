Jan 27 Apple Inc has shipped the most
number of smartphones in China in the fourth quarter, overtaking
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and homegrown companies
such as Xiaomi for the first time, according to data
firm Canalys.
Apple's iPhone 6 and 6 Plus launched last September have
proved to be popular in Asia despite being costlier than most
handsets.
"The company is finally riding the large screen and LTE
trends in China, which have been vital to its success," Canalys
analysts said. (bit.ly/1CuJ7B0)
Samsung was shunted to the third place, the report said.
Apple captured a record 33 percent market share in South
Korea in November, according to Hong Kong-based market research
company Counterpoint.
Apple is slated to report its earnings after markets close
on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Joyjeet Das)