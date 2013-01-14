Jan 14 Apple Inc has almost halved its
order with suppliers of LCD panels for the iPhone 5 in the
current quarter due to weak demand, the Nikkei reported on
Monday.
Apple has asked suppliers Japan Display Inc, Sharp Corp
and South Korean company LG Display Co Ltd,
to cut supply, down from an initial plan to order about 65
million units in the quarter, the Japanese daily said.
Japan Display's plant in Nomi, Ishikawa Prefecture, where
the iPhone maker has invested heavily, is expected to
temporarily reduce output by 70 percent to 80 percent compared
to the October to December period, the financial daily reported.
Sharp's dedicated facility for iPhone 5 LCD panels in Mie
Prefecture will lower production in January and February by
about 40 percent from the October to December quarter, when it
was near full capacity, the daily said.
An Apple spokesperson was not immediately available for
comment outside regular business hours.