BRIEF-First Solar begins operation of 250 megawatt Moapa Southern Paiute solar project
* First solar begins operation of 250 megawatt moapa southern paiute solar project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO Aug 28 Apple Inc invited media to a "special event" in its hometown of Cupertino, California, on Sept. 9, when the iPhone maker is expected to unveil the latest versions of its best-selling smartphones.
The launch date came as no surprise, as it had been widely reported. Apple was expected to unveil larger 4.7-inch and 5.5-inch screens for iPhones, a move thought to be driven in part by the success of archrival Samsung Electronics Co Ltd with its larger devices. Tech blog Re/code also reported Apple may introduce its long-awaited smartwatch.
Thursday's typically cryptic invitation read "Wish we could say more" on a simple black-and-white background dominated by Apple's familiar corporate logo. (Reporting by Edwin Chan; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
* Fp newspapers inc - revenue for three months ended dec 31, 2016 was $20.9 million, a decrease of $2.2 million or 9.7% from same three months in prior year
March 17 Warren Buffett's compensation for running Berkshire Hathaway Inc edged up 4.0 percent last year to $487,881 reflecting the higher cost of keeping the world's second-richest person safe.