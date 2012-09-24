* Apple watched for potential supplier problems
* Many pre-orders to be shipped in October
* Shares down 1.7 percent
By Poornima Gupta and Jennifer Saba
Sept 24 Apple Inc sold over 5 million
iPhone 5 smartphones in the three days since it hit stores, but
shares sagged as the company struggled to meet demand.
While sales were solid, the company said on Monday it had
run out of its initial supply and many pre-orders were scheduled
to go out in October.
Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook said the company is "working
hard to build enough iPhone 5s for everyone."
Expectations for new Apple products were so high - some
analysts forecast Apple selling as many as 10 million phone over
the weekend - that Wall Street was not wowed by the latest
numbers. The stock was down 1.7 percent at $688.64 in afternoon
trade.
Given the demand, Apple, the world's most valuable company,
is being closely watched for any supplier problems that may slow
down the smartphone production.
"We believe that sales could have potentially been much
higher if not for supply constraints," William Power, an analyst
with Baird Equity Research, wrote in a note.
Supply limitations are likely to weigh on Apple as the
iPhone 5 is launched in another 22 countries on Friday.
To complicate matters, Apple's largest contract manufacturer
Foxconn Technology closed a factory in the northern Chinese city
of Taiyuan after a riot broke out among 2,000
employees.
Foxconn did not confirm which plants supply Apple, but an
employee told Reuters the Taiyuan plant is among those that
assemble and make parts for Apple's iPhone 5.
Apple referred questions on the factory to Foxconn. The
California company also assembles its devices at factories run
by Pegatron Corp.
On the parts side, Apple's key supplier for screens, Sharp
Corp, has been struggling with high costs and
scrambling to raise funds to pay debt. Sources had told Reuters
the company's output of new iPhone displays had fallen behind
schedule.
STRONG DEMAND
The early total for the iPhone 5 topped sales of the iPhone
4S, which sold more than 4 million units in its first weekend
after Apple introduced it in October 2011.
The numbers do not include units that have yet to be shipped
or delivered to customers as Apple books sales only when online
customers sign for the purchase.
"We are not overly concerned with this 'disappointing'
number as we believe this is a classic case of near-term
expectations getting out of touch with reality," Sterne Agee
analyst Shaw Wu said.
He added that he expects Apple to sell a total of 27 million
iPhones in the September quarter and 46.5 million units in the
December quarter.
The iPhone 5 has been one of Apple's most aggressive
international rollouts to date. The phone will be available 31
countries on Sept. 28 and in more than 100 countries by the end
of the year.
"Expectations for Apple are always white hot," said Colin
Gillis, a research analyst with BGC. "It's not just enough for
them to break records but to smash them."
The iPhone is Apple's highest-margin product and accounts
for half of its annual revenues.
Apple is facing stiff competition from smartphones that run
on Google Inc's Android software, which has become the
most-used mobile operating system in the world. Apple's key
supplier as well as rival, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
, has taken the lead in smartphone sales.
Apple signaled last week that pre-orders outstripped initial
supply and that many phones would not be available until
October.