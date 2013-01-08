SAN FRANCISCO Jan 8 Apple Inc is
working on a cheaper version of its popular iPhone that could be
released this year, according to a report in the Wall Street
Journal on Tuesday.
The device could resemble the existing iPhone, but might use
less expensive materials, such as a shell made of polycarbonate
plastic, according to the report, which cited anonymous sources.
Apple could decide not to move forward with the lower-end
iPhone, the report noted.
The product would represent the first time Apple has
diversified its line of smartphones with significantly different
models since launching the original iPhone in 2007. The company
faces pressure from rival smartphone-makers such as Samsung
Electronics Co LTD whose products use Google Inc's
Android operating system.
Apple declined to comment on the report.
Shares of Apple, which closed Tuesday's regular trading
session at $525.31, are down 25.5 percent from their 52-week
high of $705.07 in September.