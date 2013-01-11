SAN FRANCISCO Jan 11 In a revised version of an
interview published Thursday in a Chinese newspaper, Apple Inc
marketing chief Phil Schiller said the company would
focus on making "the best products" for customers and "never
blindly pursue market share."
On Thursday, the Shanghai Evening News cited Schiller as
saying that Apple would not develop a cheaper smartphone for the
sake of expanding its market share.
That appeared to undermine other recent media reports
indicating that Apple was working on a low-end smartphone, which
would represent a significant shift in strategy for a company
that has always focused on premium products.
But in a new version of the story published after the
original, the Shanghai Evening News removed all references to
cheaper smartphones, except for a mention of a "cheaper, low-end
product." It also amended its original headline from "Apple
will not push a cheaper smartphone for the sake of market
share," to "Apple wants to provide the best products, will not
blindly pursue market share."
Apple confirmed the interview had taken place and that it
had contacted the Chinese newspaper about amending its original
article, but had no further comment and declined to provide a
transcript of the interview.
It was not clear if Schiller had made his original comments
or if the newspaper had quoted him out of context.
The Shanghai Evening News could not be immediately reached
for comment around 2:00 a.m. Shanghai time Saturday (1800 GMT
Friday).
"We will not discuss plans for any future products,"
Schiller was cited as saying in a newly published quote.
The executive had originally been quoted as saying that
developing a cheaper smartphone to try and replace feature
phones was not a direction in which the company wanted to head.
That comment was removed from the new version of the story,
which now cites Schiller as saying, "Apple has always focused on
providing the best products for its consumers, we've never
blindly chased market share."
Apple rarely addresses rumors about upcoming products, which
often spur intense speculation. Earlier this week, the Wall
Street Journal cited anonymous sources as saying Apple could
release a cheaper iPhone as early as this year.