SAN FRANCISCO/BEIJING Jan 11 In a revised
version of an interview published Thursday in a Chinese
newspaper, Apple Inc marketing chief Phil Schiller said
the company would focus on making "the best products" for
customers and "never blindly pursue market share".
On Thursday, the Shanghai Evening News had originally cited
Schiller as saying that Apple would not develop a cheaper
smartphone for the sake of expanding its market share.
That appeared to undermine other recent media reports
indicating that Apple was working on a low-end smartphone, which
would represent a significant shift in strategy for a company
that has always focused on premium products.
But in a new version of the story published after the
original, the Shanghai Evening News removed all references to
cheaper smartphones, except for a mention of rumours of a
"cheaper, low-end product".
It also amended its original headline from "Apple will not
push a cheaper smartphone for the sake of market share", to
"Apple wants to provide the best products, will not blindly
pursue market share".
Apple confirmed the interview had taken place and that it
had contacted the Chinese newspaper about amending its original
article, but had no further comment and declined to provide a
transcript of the interview.
A reporter at the Shanghai Evening News who identified
himself as Huang Yinlong, whose byline appeared on the stories,
said the paper had made some changes, as Schiller's remarks may
not have been presented as clearly as possible.
As well as deleting references to cheap smartphones,
paraphrased statements attributed to Schiller in the original
version were replaced with direct quotations.
Asked if the paper had made the changes at Apple's request,
Huang said that the paper had made the decision on its own.
"We deliberated about it, and wanted to reflect (Schiller's)
meaning in the interview more accurately, so we made some
adjustments", said Huang, adding the interview was conducted in
Beijing on Tuesday.
The original story had quoted Schiller as saying that
developing a cheaper smartphone to try and replace feature
phones was not a direction in which the company wanted to head.
That comment was amended in the new version of the story,
which now cites Schiller as saying that while some manufacturers
are moving toward such cheaper smartphones, "Apple has always
focused on providing the best products for its consumers, we've
never blindly chased market share."
An operator at the Shanghai Evening News said the paper did
not have a spokesperson. Queries for comment were referred to
Editor-in-Chief Niu Yefang, whose phone went unanswered.
A spokeswoman for Apple in China could not be reached
immediately.
Apple rarely addresses rumors about upcoming products, which
often spur intense speculation. Earlier this week, the Wall
Street Journal cited anonymous sources as saying Apple could
release a cheaper iPhone as early as this year.