SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 3 Apple Inc sent an
official invitation on Tuesday to a Sept 10 event at which it is
expected to unveil the latest iPhone, and possibly a cheaper
version intended to accelerate its drive into developing
markets.
"This should brighten everyone's day," the typically cryptic
invitation read, under a graphic depicting pastel-colored
circles surrounding a stark white Apple logo.
The company, which analysts say is losing market share in
Asia to Samsung Electronics and other Android manufacturers,
said in the invitation it will host a breakfast and presentation
at its Cupertino headquarters.