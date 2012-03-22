SEOUL, March 22 Apple Inc's new iPhone
will have a sharper and bigger 4.6-inch "retina" display and is
set to be launched around the second quarter, a South Korean
media reported on Thursday.
Sales of the iPhone, first introduced in 2007 with the touch
screen template now adopted by its rivals, account for around
half Apple's total sales.
Apple has decided on the bigger 4.6-inch display for its
next iPhone and started placing orders to its suppliers, the
Maeil Business Newspaper said, quoting an unnamed industry
source.
Its major display suppliers LG Display and
Samsung Electronics Co declined to comment.
Samsung, which is also the biggest challenger to Apple in
smartphones, uses 4.6-inch OLED display for its flagship Galaxy
S II smartphone, introduced in April last year.
The high-definition "retina" display--containing several
times as many pixels within the same area-- is used in the
latest iPad released earlier this month.
The latest iPhone 4S was introduced in October last year.
(Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Michael Perry)