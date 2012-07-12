* Online sellers taking orders for unreleased phone
* Alibaba sellers were right before on iPad cases
* Secretive Apple remains mum on iPhone 5 specs
(Adds details about iPhone 5 cases on Alibaba.com)
By Melanie Lee
SHANGHAI, July 12 Apple Inc's
next-generation iPhone has not even been released yet, but
opportunistic sellers on China's largest e-commerce platform,
Taobao, are already accepting pre-orders, complete with mock-up
pictures and purported technical specifications.
The hotly anticipated iPhone 5 is widely expected to be
released sometime between August and October this year, although
Apple itself has been tight-lipped about it. Sources have said
the iPhone 5 would have a bigger screen than previous models,
while Taiwanese media reported the phone's voice recognition
software, Siri, would have more powerful
functions.
Sellers on Taobao, a unit of Alibaba Group, are accepting
orders for the iPhone 5, in some cases asking for a deposit of
1,000 yuan ($160) for the new phone. One seller, "Dahai99888",
who started accepting pre-orders this week, is asking for full
payment upfront, at a cool 6,999 yuan ($1,100).
Taobao sellers that Reuters spoke with said they planned to
buy the iPhone 5 in Hong Kong or the United States and then
bring it to mainland China. Apple products are often available
in Hong Kong before they are released on the mainland.
The sellers could not promise a specific delivery time.
The pre-order activity comes despite the mystery around the
iPhone 5 and highlights the intense demand for new Apple
products in China.
Apple has not confirmed the specifications, details or price
of the latest iPhone, but the Internet rumour mill has been in
overdrive, churning out photo renderings and pictures of
purported iPhone 5 engineering samples and speculating endlessly
on its technical specifications and functions.
Apple did not respond to requests for comment.
"Demand is high. Yesterday someone just bought two phones.
Altogether we have about two dozen orders," said one seller on
Taobao who went by the nickname Xiaoyu.
On Alibaba.com, the business-to-consumer platform of Alibaba
Group, hard-shell cases and soft silicone cases for the iPhone 5
were peddled by sellers, most located in southern China. The
majority of cases indicate an elongated iPhone 5 with some
showing an earphone jack located at the bottom. One verified
Alibaba.com seller Reuters spoke to "guaranteed" the cases were
accurate, saying the company's boss received the dimensions from
"certain channels".
Although it is hard to know whether the cases on Alibaba.com
reflect the real deal, the sellers have been right before. In
early 2011, cases for the yet-to-be-launch iPad 2 appeared on
Alibaba.com, showing accurately the placement for a rear-facing
camera.
Demand for Apple products in China is so high that many
consumers buy smuggled goods in order get them before the
official China release. Earlier this year scalpers queued
overnight outside a Beijing store for the latest version of the
iPhone 4, only to pelt the store with eggs after Apple decided
against selling the phone there because of security concerns.
"It's not so easy to bring the phones from overseas, there's
a limit to how many you can carry in...If we could bring in a
few thousand that will be great!," said Xiaoyu.
One enterprising seller posted a list of 17 possible new
iPhone 5 features and gave a percentage probability that they
would be included in the new device. For example, a biometric
capability has a 20 percent chance of being a feature on the
iPhone 5, according to the seller.
Apple, which recently settled an iPad trademark lawsuit with
a Shenzhen technology firm, said on Tuesday it would release its
latest iPad in China on July 20.
Apple has five stores in mainland China and plans to open
flagship stores in the major Chinese cities of Chengdu and
Shenzhen, according to government officials.
($1 = 6.3686 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Melanie Lee; Editing by Matt Driskill)