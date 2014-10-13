Oct 13 Apple Inc said that its recently
released iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus phones will be available in
more than 115 countries by the end of the year.
The iPhones will arrive in 36 additional countries and
territories across Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Latin America
and Africa by the end of this month, Apple said.
The iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus will be made available in
China, the world's biggest smartphone market, and India from
Oct. 17.
Other countries where the phones will be launched include
Israel, Czech Republic, Greenland, Poland, South Africa, Bahrain
and Kuwait, making this the fastest rollout of iPhones, the
company said.
Reuters had earlier reported that the iPhone 6 will be sold
in China from Oct 17, after rigorous regulator scrutiny led to
Apple reassuring the Chinese government that the smartphones did
not have security "backdoors" through which U.S. agencies can
access users' data.
(Reporting By Sai Sachin R in Bangalore; Editing by Maju
Samuel)