By Poornima Gupta and Jennifer Saba
Sept 23 Apple Inc sold 9 million new
iPhones during their first three days in stores after China
joined the list of launch countries for the first time,
prompting the company to issue a rosier financial forecast.
Shares in the company closed up 5 percent at $490.64 on
Monday after the company said revenue in the fiscal fourth
quarter would gravitate towards the high end of its previous
forecast for $34 billion to $37 billion.
Apple, which began selling the top-tier iPhone 5s and
cheaper, multi-hued iPhone 5c on Friday, rarely adjusts its
outlook in the middle of a quarter. Since CEO Tim Cook took the
reins, however, the world's largest tech company has begun to
court Wall Street more visibly.
The record sales and beefed-up forecast reinforced
expectations of strong demand for Apple's latest gadgets. Phones
based on Google Inc's Android software and made by the
likes of Samsung Electronics have steadily eroded
its market share, as customers flocked to lower prices and
larger phone sizes proved popular.
Critics had also said the iPhone 5c was priced too high to
take advantage of pent-up demand in emerging markets.
"The critics have told you Apple lost its magic," said
Daniel Ernst, an analyst with Hudson Square Research. "Customers
are telling you something very different. Clearly, people like
the product. That sentiment is almost more important than the
number."
Sales of the new models were nearly double those of the
iPhone 5's 5 million in the first weekend after its launch a
year ago, and far surpassed the roughly 6 million that analysts
had projected.
But forecasts for Apple's latest iPhone had proven trickier
than in the past, because the company introduced two models
simultaneously in 11 countries -- including the crucial Chinese
market. Apple launched the iPhone 5 in just nine countries.
Another factor was that this time around, Apple signed on
NTT DoCoMo, Japan's largest mobile carrier.
China joined a rollout that included Hong Kong, Singapore,
the United States, Australia, Japan, Britain, Canada, Germany,
France and Puerto Rico. Previously, Apple began selling phones
in China only months after the global launch.
"We underscore one important caveat for investors: Apple's
iPhone seasonality is likely to be exaggerated this cycle
because of the addition of NTT DoCoMo, and particularly because
of the early launch in China," said Bernstein Research's Toni
Sacconaghi, who has an "outperform" rating on Apple.
"Although upside exists for the September and December
quarters, the risk exists that the fall-off in iPhone sales
beginning in the March quarter could be more acute than history,
potentially resulting in some downside to estimates."
SUPPLY LIMITED
Demand for the iPhone 5S has exceeded initial supply and
many online orders are scheduled to be shipped in the coming
weeks, Apple said. On Friday, long lines formed outside stores
in Tokyo, New York, San Francisco and other cities for the new
top-of-the-line 5s and the less-expensive 5c. It was the first
time Apple launched two iPhone models simultaneously.
The gold-colored version of the 5S, which also comes in
silver and gray, was sold out as of Friday and will now ship
only in October, according to Apple's website. As of Monday, the
two other colors were also set to be shipped only in October.
"Thanks to all our amazing customers for the fantastic
weekend!" said Cook in his second tweet, after he joined Twitter
following a visit to Palo Alto Apple store last Friday.
Apple also said gross profit margin would come in near the
top of a range of between 36 percent to 37 percent, in line with
average forecasts for 36.7 percent. The more optimistic margin
forecast should allay investor concerns that, at just $100 less
than the 5s, the 5c will draw buyers away from the premium
gadget.
Analysts' average revenue forecast for the quarter stands at
$36.1 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Apple, which had grown notorious for providing conservative
estimates that it routinely overshot, had resolved to improve
its guidance for investors. Analysts have said the change will
help rein in some over-the-top financial expectations.
The company said more than 200 million iOS devices are now
running iOS 7 mobile software, rolled out just before the iPhone
launch.
Apple did not break out separate sales figures for the 5S
and 5C. The 5C, which starts at $199 with a contract, offers a
touch ID that scans a user's fingerprint to unlock the phone.
The 5C starts at $99 and comes in five colors.
"If Apple could ship so well without even having a larger
screen iPhone, which we think it could deliver next year, then
Apple is getting over a key hump," Shebly Seyrafi, an analyst
with FBN Securities, said in a note to clients. "We believe that
the immediate availability of the phone in China is also a key
driver of the strength."
