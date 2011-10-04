* New phone expected to be faster with bigger screen
* Apple event starts at 1 pm Eastern
SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 4 Apple Inc (AAPL.O) is set
to unveil the fifth iteration of the iPhone on Tuesday after a
15-month hiatus, hoping to fend off hard-charging Android
rivals and safeguard its lead in the smartphone market.
The new iPhone comes at a critical juncture as Android
phones from Samsung Electronics (005930.KS) and other
competitors close in on Apple's lead.
Android phones now collectively hold more than four-fifths
of the U.S. market, a mere three years after Google Inc
(GOOG.O) launched the mobile software.
Newly appointed Apple CEO Tim Cook will unwrap the new
iPhone at corporate headquarters, running the first major
product launch in years without Chairman Steve Jobs. Apple
stock was up 1.7 percent just ahead of the event.
The iPhone 5, which is expected to be faster, thinner and
have a larger screen, arrives just in time for the crucial
holiday shopping season.
It is expected to be loaded with the updated iOS5 software
that Apple unveiled in June. Some of the new features include
improved notification functions and better Twitter
integration.
"We expect improved processing power and camera
capabilities, with a potential bump in RAM, though that may not
be needed with iCloud," said William Power, analyst with Baird
Equity Research.
"Various sources have suggested that Apple will debut more
robust voice control functionality," he added.
STIFFENING COMPETITION
Apple faces the challenge of sustaining the popularity of
its current iPhone 4, more than a year old. Apple sold more
than 20 million units in the third quarter ended June 25.
Nielsen data shows the iPhone was No. 2 in the United
States with a 28 percent market share -- slightly more than
half Android's 43 percent.
Globally, according to IHS iSuppli, iPhone shipments
climbed 9.1 percent in the second quarter while Nokia's
plummeted more than 30 percent, handing the top spot to Apple
with a market share of 18.4 percent.
But Samsung, whose shipments grew even faster, is coming on
strong with a global market share of 17.8 percent.
Some on Wall Street also expect Apple to unveil a cheaper
phone for the fast-growing Asian market, one of the areas where
Apple can accelerate its growth.
Others expect a cameo appearance by Jobs, though a no-show
would not be a major disappointment.
For a graph showing Apple's share price since Jobs stepped
The iPhone 4 pricing starts at $199 and is available on the
networks of AT&T Inc (T.N) and Verizon Wireless, a venture of
Verizon Communications Inc (VZ.N) and Vodafone Group Plc
(VOD.L). Many analysts expect Sprint (S.N) will become the
third U.S. operator to sell the iPhone when the next version is
launched. [ID:nN1E7921JD]
Apple launches are some of the hottest events on the tech
calendar, scrutinized by fans, investors, the media and
industry insiders alike. Tuesday's "Let's talk iPhone" show,
starting at 1 pm Eastern time, will mark Cook's unofficial
debut since taking over from co-founder Jobs in August.
