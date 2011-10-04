(Corrects spelling error in headline)
* No Steve Jobs appearance
* "iPhone 4S" faster, but response is underwhelming
* Web viewership of event jumps, some sites crash
By Poornima Gupta and Alexei Oreskovic
CUPERTINO, Calif., Oct 4 Apple Inc (AAPL.O)
took the wraps off a new iPhone on Tuesday, but may have left
some fans wishing for more than an updated version of last
year's smartphone.
Newly minted CEO Tim Cook helmed his first major product
launch with aplomb. The operations and supply-chain expert, not
known for pitching products, stood in for ailing co-founder
Steve Jobs, who did not show up as some expected he would.
The new iPhone is faster, souped-up and comes with voice
recognition and and a better camera as expected, but did little
to lift the bar for smartphones.
Investors and Apple fans, who were looking to be blown away
by some amazing new surprise, sent the shares down as much as 3
percent. "It's been 16 months and all you've got is an A5
processor in the existing iPhone 4," said BGC Partners' analyst
Colin Gillis.
The latest iPhone come at a critical juncture as Android
phones by Samsung Electronics (005930.KS) and other competitors
close in on Apple's lead. Android phones dominate the U.S.
market three years after Google introduced the software.
Some shareholders and analysts were expecting a cameo
appearance by Jobs, now chairman. The pancreatic cancer
survivor, who handed the reins to Cook in August after taking
his third medical leave, has not yet appeared.
Apple launches are some of the hottest events on the tech
calendar. Tuesday's "Let's talk iPhone" show marked Cook's
unofficial debut since taking over from Jobs in August.
Apple must sustain the popularity of its iPhone 4, which is
more than a year old. Apple sold more than 20 million units in
the third quarter, which ended June 25.
The iPhone, which accounts for more than 40 percent of
Apple's sales, has been a big success since it came out in
2007, making Apple into one of the world's leading consumer
electronics companies.
The company also claims inroads into a corporate market
dominated by Research in Motion RIM.TO RIMM.O. It said more
than 90 percent of Fortune 500 companies are testing or using
its iPhones and iPads.
RIM shares trading on the Nasdaq stock market were down
nearly 3 percent. Apple's shares fell about 1 percent to
$371.32, while Google shares fell 1.4 percent.
INTENSIFYING COMPETITION
The iPhone event took place at Apple Central -- the same
venue where the iPod first was introduced years ago -- versus
the larger, splashier venues of more recent choice such as
downtown San Francisco's Moscone center.
The restricted attendance may have triggered a surge in
online viewership, which slowed or crashed live blogs run by
websites such as Engadget, Wired and Gizmodo.
Interest was high with Google emerging as a formidable
competitor after three years of rapid market expansion.
The latest version of the iPhone comes as the economy slows
and competition intensifies. More than 550,000 Android-based
devices -- including tablets -- are activated each day.
Nielsen data shows the iPhone was No. 2 in the United
States with a 28 percent market share, with Android at 43
percent.
Globally, iPhone shipments rose 9.1 percent in the second
quarter while Nokia's plummeted more than 30 percent, handing
the top spot to Apple with a market share of 18.4 percent,
according to IHS iSuppli. Samsung, whose shipments grew faster,
is coming on strong with a market share of 17.8 percent.
