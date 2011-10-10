* 1 million orders vs previous record 600,000 for one day
* iPhone 4S to debut in seven countries
* Apple employee celebration of Jobs' life on Oct. 19
* Apple shares rise 5 percent
By Sinead Carew and Poornima Gupta
Oct 10 People who want the new $200 Apple
iPhone 4S may have to get in line on Friday because U.S.
wireless phone carriers appear to have sold out.
Sprint Nextel (S.N), which is selling the iPhone for the
first time, said it sold all of its $200 iPhone 4S and is not
taking back orders. Sprint still is selling more expensive
versions of the phone with higher memory.
Rival AT&T (T.N) said on its website on Monday afternoon
that customers ordering the same iPhone at that point would not
receive their phones for another 21 to 28 days. Verizon's
website said it will ship the phones by Oct. 20.
Orders for the latest iPhone, the last product the company
introduced before the death of its co-founder Steve Jobs,
surpassed 1 million in the first 24 hours, beating Apple's
previous one-day record of 600,000 sales for the iPhone 4,
according to Apple.
The news pushed the company's shares up 5 percent to close
at $388.81 on the Nasdaq stock market.
The new phone, which will appear on store shelves this
Friday, disappointed some fans when Apple introduced it last
week, but it is proving to be a bigger draw because more
telephone companies are carrying it and it will appear in more
countries, analysts said.
Another big factor may be Jobs. Massive outpourings of
grief and sympathy over his death last Wednesday at the age of
56, along with testaments to his genius and status as a
visionary business leader in the media and by Apple products
users online may have spurred sales,
"Many potential Apple customers, who have been on the
fences before, will probably now want to (buy) it," said Steven
Osinski, marketing professor at San Diego State University.
"It's no different than when John Lennon was assassinated,
sales of Beatles records shot up for a little while."
The initial skepticism from fans on the iPhone 4S was
overridden by their desire to honor Jobs, said Barbara
Sullivan, Managing Partner of Sullivan, a branding and
marketing agency.
"The preorders may also be part of respect for what Jobs
has done," she said. "It's almost like putting flowers by his
headquarters."
Chief Executive Tim Cook said in a memo to staff on Monday
that a celebration of Jobs' life will be held on Oct. 19.
The employee event will be held at an outdoor amphitheater
at Apple's headquarters in Cupertino, California, Cook said in
the memo, a copy of which was obtained by Reuters.
"Like many of you, I have experienced the saddest days of
my lifetime and shed many tears during the past week," Cook
said in the email memo. "And I've found comfort in both telling
and listening to stories about Steve."
BIGGER ROLL-OUT
The iPhone 4S, which many Apple watchers saw as a minor
follow-up to its previous model and featuring only incremental
hardware upgrades, is going on sale in seven countries. The
previous version was introduced in five.
Stores in the United States, Australia, Canada, France,
Germany, Japan and the UK will start selling the device on
Friday. It will be available in 22 countries by the end of
October, Apple said.
"It had everything people wanted. The market was
disappointed, but the customers looked past the headline to see
the content of the device itself," said Hudson Square analyst
Daniel Ernst.
The 4S is on the Sprint network, AT&T Inc (T.N) and
Verizon Wireless -- three carriers for the first time in United
States. In Japan, Apple added KDDI Corp (9433.T) as a
distributor.
"Part of what's going to make this roll-out so much bigger
is that the availability of the product is going to be much
better," said Michael Yoshikami, CEO of YCMNET Advisors, which
owns Apple shares. "You are going to see sales records set at a
faster pace than people really would expect."
Analyst Colin Gillis said Apple still has a long way to go
to meet Wall Street's sales expectations.
"It's not the first million. We know there's a large loyal
base of users. They need to sell more than 20 million of these
in this quarter to hit estimates," said Gillis. "Apple needs to
break records to hit expectations."
Apple also must try to stem market share gains by phones
running Google Inc's (GOOG.O) Android software. Samsung
Electronics Co Ltd (005930.KS), which uses Android, is catching
up with Apple in worldwide market share.
AT&T, which had exclusive U.S. rights to sell the iPhone
for more than three years, took more than 200,000 orders for
the 4S in the first 12 hours after it went on sale.
