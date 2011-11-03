SAN FRANCISCO Nov 2 Apple Inc (AAPL.O) on
Wednesday said it will release a software update to its iOS 5
operating system, acknowledging some customer complaints on the
performance of the new iPhone 4S battery.
"A small number of customers have reported
lower-than-expected battery life on iOS 5 devices," An Apple
spokesman said. "We have found a few bugs that are affecting
battery life and we will release a software update to address
those in a few weeks."
Apple did not provide any more details but a rash of
complaints on the new phone's short battery life have cropped
up in online forums.
(Reporting by Poornima Gupta, editing by Grant McCool, Gary
Hill)