SAN FRANCISCO Nov 2 Apple Inc (AAPL.O) on Wednesday said it will release a software update to its iOS 5 operating system, acknowledging some customer complaints on the performance of the new iPhone 4S battery.

"A small number of customers have reported lower-than-expected battery life on iOS 5 devices," An Apple spokesman said. "We have found a few bugs that are affecting battery life and we will release a software update to address those in a few weeks."

Apple did not provide any more details but a rash of complaints on the new phone's short battery life have cropped up in online forums. (Reporting by Poornima Gupta, editing by Grant McCool, Gary Hill)